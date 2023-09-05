September 2023 TV Preview

NBC

The Irrational

The Irrational follows world-renowned professor of behavioral science Alec Mercer as he lends his unique expertise on an array of high-stakes cases involving governments, law enforcement and corporations. His insight and unconventional approach to understanding human behavior lead him and the team on a series of intense, unexpected journeys to solve illogical puzzles and perplexing mysteries.

Starring: Jesse L. Martin, Maahra Hill, Travina Springer, Molly Kunzm, Arash DeMaxi

Premieres September 25th

Fox

Krapopolis

Set in mythical Ancient Greece, the series centers on a flawed family of humans, gods and monsters that tries to run one of the world’s first cities without killing each other. Tyrannis, the mortal son of a goddess, is the benevolent king of Krapopolis and is trying to survive in a city that lives up to its name. Deliria is Tyrannis’ mother, goddess of self-destruction and questionable choices. Within her extended Olympian family — forged in patricide and infidelity — she’s known as the trashy one. Shlub, Tyrannis’ father, is oversexed and underemployed and claims to be an artist and has literally never paid for anything, in any sense of the word, for his entire life. Stupendous is Tyrannis’ half-sister, daughter of Deliria and a cyclops. Hippocampus is Tyrannis’ half-brother, the offspring of Shlub and a mermaid, and, obviously, a hot mess, biologically speaking.

Starring: Hannah Waddingham, Richard Ayoade, Matt Berry, Pam Murphy, Duncan Trussell

Premieres September 24th

Snake Oil

In the show’s all-new original format, contestants are pitched unique products by convincing entrepreneurs – some of whom are showcasing real business ventures, while the others are “Snake Oil Salesmen” whose products are fake. With the help of guest celebrity advisors, contestants must determine which products are real and which are a sham, for a chance to win life-changing money.

Starring: David Spade

Premieres September 27th

ABC

The Golden Bachelor

Gerry Turner, a charming 71-year-old patriarch from Indiana, is the first Golden Bachelor, showcasing that love stories only get better with age.

Premieres September 29th

CBS

Buddy Games

Buddy Games unites six teams of four deep-rooted friends, who met at various stages of their lives, at a stunning lakeside location for a nostalgic adult summer camp adventure. “Ride or dies” get the chance to play “buddy games” where they will relive their glory days and compete in an assortment of absurd physical and mental challenges in the outdoors while bunking together in the same lake house. Friendships will be rekindled, and rivalries reignited, when these friends are challenged to prove which bonds are strong enough to withstand the competition. The last buddy team standing will be crowned champion and take home a cash prize plus the coveted Buddy Games trophy, and of course bragging rights.

Premieres September 14th

CW

The Swarm

Around the world, strange happenings, borne out of the oceans: Whales destroy boats, deep sea crabs attack beaches, mussels block container ships. An unknown ice worm destabilizes continental slopes and triggers tsunamis. A deadly pathogen spreads into the drinking water. Across the globe, lives are increasingly imperiled, the situation worsening by the day – and yet, nobody can draw a connection between the seemingly random attacks. Except for a group of scientists who come together through their shared sense that something bigger is at play: an intelligent life force, dwelling in the deep – capable of manipulating the ocean, and everything that resides in it. A being which has borne witness to our destruction of the seas and has decided to drive us to extinction. But hardly anyone believes their findings. And so, the group are forced to undertake a life-threatening mission, tracking the intelligent life force within the Arctic Ocean. It is a mission they know may claim their lives.

Premieres September 5th

AMC

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon

In The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon, Daryl washes ashore in France and struggles to piece together how he got there and why. The series tracks his journey across a broken but resilient France as he hopes to find a way back home. As he makes the journey, though, the connections he forms along the way complicate his ultimate plan.

Starring: Norman Reedus, Clémence Poésy, Adam Nagaitis, Anne Charrier, Eriq Ebouaney, Laika Blanc Francard, Romain Levi, Louis Puech Scigliuzzi, Melissa McBride

Premieres September 10th

History

Ancient Empires

Ancient Empires is a seven-hour miniseries, airing across three consecutive nights, that sheds new light on the way that history remembers Alexander the Great, Julius Caesar and Cleopatra through exceptional, dramatic narrative sequences and explosive premium battle scenes as well as insightful expert interviews and the latest contemporary scholarship. Night one kicks off with Alexander the Great, followed by Julius Caesar and Cleopatra. Each episode chronicles the ruler’s rise to influence and astonishing power with the events and choices that led to their eventual fall. Expert interviews include Pulitzer Prize®-winning biographer and historian Stacy Schiff, retired four-star General Stanley McChrystal, former Supreme Allied Commander of NATO General Wesley Clark, retired Major General Marcia Anderson, the first African American woman to achieve the rank and renowned classicist and Cleopatra expert Dr. Shelley Haley to name a few.

Premieres September 4th

A&E

Secrets of Penthouse

Secrets of Penthouse tells the story of the extraordinary rise of Bob Guccione, who became one of the richest men in America by founding Penthouse Magazine but tore apart his family in the process. The film charts the story behind Guccione’s rise and fall. At his height, he was one of the wealthiest men in America, who made millions with Penthouse Magazine by taking on Playboy and pushing the world of adult entertainment further than ever before. When Bob Guccione died in 2010, he had lost his entire fortune. Now, with access inside the family and to those who knew him best, many of whom have never spoken before, this series reveals the truth about Bob Guccione and explores the impact he had on those closest to him.

Premieres September 4th

Showtime

Dreaming Whilst Black

Adapted from the web series and acclaimed Big Deal Films-produced BBC pilot of the same name, the series follows Kwabena, an aspiring filmmaker stuck in a dead-end recruitment job who takes the first step to achieving his dream. However, he is quickly confronted with the tribulations of balancing finances, love and his own sense of reality.

Starring: Adjani Salmon, Dani Moseley, Demmy Ladipo, Rachel Adedeji, Babirye Bukilwa, Alexander Owen, Will Hislop

Premieres September 10th

Peacock

The Continental

The three-part event will explore the origin behind the iconic hotel-for-assassins centerpiece of the John Wick universe through the eyes and actions of a young Winston Scott, as he’s dragged into the Hell-scape of 1970’s New York City to face a past he thought he’d left behind. Winston charts a deadly course through the hotel’s mysterious underworld in a harrowing attempt to seize the hotel where he will eventually take his future throne.

Starring: Mel Gibson, Colin Woodell, Mishel Prada, Ben Robson, Hubert Point-Du Jour, Nhung Kate, Jessica Allain, Ayomide Adegun, Jeremy Bobb, Peter Greene

Premieres September 22nd

Paramount+

Football Must Go On

No team in sports has ever faced the upheaval and challenges of Ukraine champions Shakhtar Donetsk. The four-episode fly-on-the-wall documentary series follows the emotional and physical journey of Shakhtar’s players and coaches as they compete in the 2022-23 UEFA Champions League season against the constant backdrop of their homeland being ravaged by war. Granted unique access by the team, Paramount+ and CBS Sports go with Shakhtar as the players and coaches juggle the demands of playing in club football’s biggest tournament, while monitoring the horrors unfolding at home. Forced by war to decamp to Poland, Shakhtar must play at “home” against European giants Real Madrid, and others, in a Warsaw stadium that also houses refugees from their homeland. Wherever they play, Shakhtar must focus on the game in hand with the fate of their loved ones and homeland always on their minds. Football Must Go On is a unique juxtaposition of sports glory, the agony of war and the triumph of the human spirit.

Premieres September 12th

The Gold

The miniseries is inspired by the real-life events that took place on November 26, 1983, when six armed men broke into the Brink’s-Mat security depot near London’s Heathrow Airport, and inadvertently stumbled across gold bullion worth £26m. What started as ‘a typical Old Kent Road armed robbery, according to detectives at the time, became a seminal event in British criminal history, remarkable not only for the scale of the theft – at the time the biggest in world history – but for its wider legacy. The disposal of the bullion caused the birth of large-scale international money laundering, provided the dirty money that helped fuel the London Docklands property boom, united blue and white collar criminals, and left controversy and murder in its wake.

Starring: Hugh Bonneville, Jack Lowden, Dominic Cooper, Charlotte Spencer, Tom Cullen, Emun Elliott, Sean Harris, Ellora Torchia, Stefanie Martini

Premieres September 16th

Disney+

Animals Up Close With Bertie Gregory

The best stories are often the hardest to get to, but if you’re National Geographic Explorer and BAFTA Award-winning cinematographer Bertie Gregory (@BertieGregory), that’s part of the fun! In the new National Geographic series Animals Up Close With Bertie Gregory, the filmmaker embarks on a new set of adventures to capture wildlife behaviors like never before. Armed with drones, state-of-the-art gimbal-mounted cameras and underwater tech, Bertie follows individual animals for weeks at a time, building up an intimate picture of their daily battles. He and his team travel to the most spectacular corners of our planet – Antarctica, the Galapagos Islands, Botswana, Patagonia, Indonesia, and the Central African Republic – to take viewers deep into the natural world and showcase extraordinary animal lives.

Premieres September 13th

Acorn TV

Mrs. Sidhu Investigates

Adapted from the popular BBC 4 radio series, Mrs Sidhu Investigates follows Mrs. Sidhu, a high-end caterer with a taste for crime who solves murders and other ghastly crimes amongst the affluent residents of Berkshire. A lifetime of being an “Indian Aunty,” invisible to the elite, has sharpened her skills as an investigator: an instinct for truth, a warmth with people and a persistent sense of nosiness. Recently widowed, Mrs. Sidhu juggles her new catering business with wrangling her wayward son, Tez, all while serving up justice to those who believe they are above the law. Her forays into crime see her form an unofficial partnership with the world-weary DCI Burton, who reluctantly accepts that together, they’re an unbeatable crime fighting duo, much to the bemusement of his partner, DS Mint.

Starring: Meera Syal, Gurjeet Singh, Craig Parkinson, Naana Agyei-Ampadu

Premieres September 18th

CrunchyRoll

Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End

The adventure is over but life goes on for an elf mage just beginning to learn what living is all about. Elf mage Frieren and her courageous fellow adventurers have defeated the Demon King and brought peace to the land. But Frieren will long outlive the rest of her former party. How will she come to understand what life means to the people around her? Decades after their victory, the funeral of one her friends confronts Frieren with her own near immortality. Frieren sets out to fulfill the last wishes of her comrades and finds herself beginning a new adventure…

Premieres September 29th

BritBox

Avoidance

The series follows anti-hero Jonathan who is struggling to get back on his feet after breaking up with partner Claire. After Claire has accused him of being impossible to live with and keen to avoid conflict at all costs, Jonathan moves in with his sister and her wife. For the sake of his nine-year-old son, Spencer, Jonathan starts to rebuild his life and pull himself together.

Starring: Romesh Ranganathan, Jessica Knappett, Mandeep Dhillon, Lisa McGrillis

Premieres September 20th

Apple TV+

The Changeling

Based on the acclaimed best-selling book of the same name by Victor LaValle, The Changeling is a fairytale for grown-ups. A horror story, a parenthood fable and a perilous odyssey through a New York City you didn’t know existed.

Starring: LaKeith Stanfield, Clark Backo, Adina Porter, Samuel T. Herring, Alexis Louder, Jared Abrahamson, Malcolm Barrett

Premieres September 8th

The Super Models

The Super Models travels back to the 1980s, when four women from different corners of the world united in New York. Already forces in their own right, the gravitas they achieved by coming together transcended the industry itself. Their prestige was so extraordinary that it enabled the four to supersede the brands they showcased, making the names Naomi, Cindy, Linda and Christy as prominent as the designers who styled them. Today, the four supermodels remain on the frontlines of culture through activism, philanthropy and business prowess. As the fashion industry continues to redefine itself — and women’s roles within it — this is the ultimate story of power and how four women came together to claim it, paving the way for those to follow.

Premieres September 20th

Still Up

Bonded by insomnia, best friends Lisa and Danny stay connected to each other late into the night and find their way through a world of wonderfully weird surprises as their relationship deepens.

Starring: Antonia Thomas, Craig Roberts, Blake Harrison, Lois Chimimba, Luke Fetherston, Rich Fulcher

Premieres September 22nd

Hulu

Never Let Him Go

In 1988, Scott Johnson, a gay American mathematician, was found dead beneath a cliff in Sydney, Australia. Steve Johnson, Scott’s brother, would spend the next 35 years trying to solve the mystery of Scott’s death. He could have never imagined the tinderbox he would crack open – a wave of anti-gay violence, homophobia, and fear that cast a shadow for decades. “Never Let Him Go” delves into Scott Johnson’s extraordinary life and mysterious death, and Steve’s dogged, multi-decade quest for justice.

Premieres September 6th

The Other Black Girl

Nella, an editorial assistant, is tired of being the only Black girl at her company, so she’s excited when Hazel is hired. But as Hazel’s star begins to rise, Nella spirals out and discovers something sinister is going on at the company.

Starring: Sinclair Daniel, Ashleigh Murray, Brittany Adebumola, Hunter Parrish, Bellamy Young, Eric McCormack. Garcelle Beauvais

Premieres September 13th

Love in Fairhope

Love in Fairhope is the first-of-its-kind real-life romantic drama, following five generations of women navigating life and love in the picturesque small town of Fairhope, Alabama. In this community, everyone knows everyone else’s business, but no one knows where hopelessly romantic dreams, passions and inspiration will take them all.

Premieres September 27th

Amazon Prime

One Shot: Overtime Elite

One Shot: Overtime Elite explores the lives of OTE’s next generation of basketball stars from around the country, as they navigate through various challenges and grueling training in pursuit of a professional basketball career. This compelling series dives into what it truly takes to make it to the next level—the drive, the sacrifice, the perseverance, and the glory that makes it all worth it. The series highlights the remarkable journey of Amen Thompson and Ausar Thompson, showcasing their ascent as top prospects within the league’s emerging generation of basketball stars on the path to the NBA Draft. One Shot: Overtime Elite will take audiences behind the scenes of a league that is disrupting traditional paths to the NBA and inspiring an entirely new generation of basketball players and fans alike.

Premieres September 5th

Wilderness

Based on B.E. Jones’ novel of the same name, Wilderness features British couple Liv and Will who seem to have it all: a rock-solid marriage; a glamorous new life in New York thousands of miles from their provincial hometown; and still young enough to feel that their whole lives are ahead of them. Until Liv learns about Will’s affair. Heartbreak is swiftly followed by another emotion: fury. Revenge is her only option, and when Will proposes a trip around America’s epic National Parks to give their relationship a fresh start, Liv knows just how to get it… Wilderness is a twisted love story, where a dream holiday and a supposedly “happily-ever-after” quickly turns into a living nightmare.

Starring: Jenna Coleman, Oliver Jackson-Cohen, Ashley Benson, Eric Balfour

Premieres September 15th

Written in the Stars

Written in the Stars is an astrological dating show. There are twelve episodes, and in each one we meet a single person who represents one of the zodiac signs. This person goes on dates with four bachelors or bachelorettes with whom they have different zodiac compatibilities. The dates are exclusive moments, always related to the sign’s characteristics, so that the couple gets to know each other better. Chatting, chemistry, game: everything can be a sign of what the stars want. The presenter, Ingrid Guimarães, will be in charge of leading this adventure, a friendly figure who is there to give all her support. Remotely accompanying everything alongside Ingrid is the astrologer Papisa, who comments on the events with her knowledge of the astral plane. After the four dates, the single eliminates the bachelor or bachelorette with whom they have had less chemistry and then meets with the astrologer, who accompanied all the details of this journey, to discover their synastry with the three remaining participants. But all this happens blindly, meaning that our single person will not know the identities behind the astral predictions. Now it’s astrology’s turn to eliminate one of the three remaining participants, the one that has the least compatibility with our hopeful single. This trajectory leads us to the big moment. Faced with two remaining participants and knowing the zodiac compatibility they have with them, the single person must decide: listen to or ignore the stars? What would you do?

Premieres September 15th

Gen V

Set in the diabolical world of The Boys, Gen V expands the universe to Godolkin University, the prestigious superhero-only college where students train to be the next generation of heroes—preferably with lucrative endorsements. You know what happens when supes go bad, but not all superheroes start out corrupt. Beyond the typical college chaos of finding oneself and partying, these kids are facing explosive situations … literally. As the students vie for popularity and good grades, it’s clear that the stakes are much higher when super powers are involved. When the group of young supes discover that something bigger and sinister is going on at school, they’re put to the test: Will they be the heroes or the villains of their stories?

Starring: Jaz Sinclair, Chance Perdomo, Lizze Broadway, Shelley Conn, Maddie Phillips, London Thor, Derek Luh, Asa Germann, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Sean Patrick Thomas, Marco Pigossi

Premieres September 29th

Netflix

Is She The Wolf?

A group of ten people, all looking for love. But hidden among the women is at least one saboteur — is she really falling for you, or is she the wolf? After 13 seasons, the award-winning hit Japanese reality daring show comes as brand-new series to Netflix.

Premieres September 3rd

6ixtynin9 The Series

An adaptation of Pen-Ek Ratanaruang’s hit film 6ixtynin9, a woman, fired from a financial corporation, returns home with no money. However, she finds a box with a fortune in front of her door, and decides to keep it. However, the people that left it there soon want it back.

Starring: Amornaek Micheli, Apivich Rintapoln, Chanan Tokrisna, Chansit Suwanke, Chonchana Saichanhom, Davika Hoorne, Isara Boonruks, Ketkram Jangmonkol, Manop Vanasinsatraporn, Nattapon Sawasdee, Nattipong Boonpuang, Pakornsoraput Aujanasarun, Patara Eksangkul, Pemika Wongsurakarn, Phuthana Khanthapat, Ploy Horwang, Poochit Jansong, Pruet Nakprad, Sorabodee Changsiri, Teerapat Lohanan, TH Dave Chaichanbutr, Thanaporn Rattanasasiwimon, Torphong Kul-on, Trisanu Soranun, Veeraporn Nitiprapha

Premieres September 6th

B.O. [aka Reporting for Duty]

When Suzano assumes the role of police chief at a new precinct, the timid newbie will have to prove his mettle to his fearless squad.

Starring: Leandro Hassum, Luciana Paes, Jefferson Schroeder, Taumaturgo Ferreira, Digão Ribeiro, Cauê Campos, Josie Antello

Premieres September 6th

Infamy

Caught between her Roma roots and pressure from her friends, a 17-year-old girl aspires to become a hip-hop musician despite her parents’ strict rules.

Starring: Zofia Jastrzębska, Sebastian Łach, Magdalena Czerwinska, Kamil Piotrowski

Premieres September 6th

Predators

In this captivating nature documentary series, five predator species around the world work to survive in their environments. Experience life through the eyes of cheetahs, polar bears, wild dogs and more of the planet’s most powerful hunters as they fight to maintain their dominance. Academy Award nominee, Tom Hardy, narrates this heart-pounding nature documentary series.

Premieres September 6th

Tahir’s House

A family of amateur entrepreneurs must come together to convert their failing fish shop into a thriving business, but branching out isn’t easy.

Premieres September 6th

Dear Child

A mysterious woman’s escape from her harrowing captivity points investigators toward the dark truth behind an unsolved disappearance 13 years earlier.

Starring: Kim Riedle, Naila Schuberth, Sammy Schrein, Haley Louise Jones, Hans Löw, Justus von Dohnányi,Julika Jenkins

Premieres September 7th

Gamera -Rebirth-

Gamera, the giant monster which has been beloved by Kaiju fans across the globe since the 1960s, faces off against five enemy creatures across six episodes in this new animated series.

Premieres September 7th

Burning Body

When a police officer is murdered and set on fire, all eyes focus on two other agents: his girlfriend and her lover. Inspired by true events.

Starring: Úrsula Corberó, Quim Gutiérrez, José Manuel Poga, Isak Férriz, Eva Llorach

Premieres September 8th

Spy Ops

In this intense true crime series, intelligence operatives from MI6 to the CIA share insider stories of spy craft, Cold War campaigns, and coups carried out by covert agents. Featuring interviews with real officials, officers, and spies.

Premieres September 8th

A Time Called You

A grieving woman magically travels through time to 1998, where she meets a man with an uncanny resemblance to her late love.

Starring: Ahn Hyo-seop, Jeon Yeo-been, Kang Hoon

Premieres September 8th

Class Act

A relentlessly ambitious working-class man becomes one of France’s most controversial public figures in this fictionalized biopic about Bernard Tapie.

Starring: Laurent Lafitte, Joséphine Japy and Fabrice Luchini star

Premieres September 13th

Wrestlers

Ohio Valley Wrestling in Louisville, Kentucky was once a proud finishing school for young wrestlers who hoped for a chance at a career in big time Pro Wrestling but times have changed. With new owners in the picture, once-famous pro wrestler Al Snow has been given the summer to turn OVW’s dire financial situation around. Wrestlers tells the story of a handful of eccentric misfits who attempt to come together to help Al save this historic gym while achieving their own wild dreams of wrestling professionally.

Premieres September 13th

Thursday’s Widows

Teresa finds her husband and his two best friends dead in the lavish community where they live. As the truth comes to light, so will dark secrets.

Starring: Alfonso Bassave, Cassandra Ciangherotti, Claudette Maillé, Gerardo Trejoluna, Irene Azuela, Juan Pablo Medina, Mayra Hermosillo, Omar Chaparro, Pablo Cruz Guerrero, Sofía Sisniega, Zuria Vega

Premieres September 14th

Miseducation

After a public humiliation, a wannabe influencer enrolls in a small-town university, where she aspires to regain her social status.

Starring: Buntu Petse, Lunga Shabalala, Baby Cele, Prev Reddy, Mpho Sebeng, Micaela Tucker, Mandisa Nduna, Camilla Waldman, Nicole Bessick, Ebenhaezer Dibakwane, Sechaba Ramphele, Luyanda Zwane, Mamarumo Marokane

Premieres September 15th

Hard Broken

A tragic murder sends a friend group into a frenzy, revealing hidden romances and betrayals lurking beneath the surface of their seemingly perfect lives.

Starring: Muhannad Alhamdi, Rasha Bilal, Talal Jurdi, Douja Hijazi, Elie Mitri, Rodrigue Sleiman, Sara Atallah, Ghenwa Mahmoud, Mohamed Akil, Ruwayda Ali

Premieres September 20th

Song of the Bandits

In the lawless land of Gando, fierce bandits will stop at nothing to fight for their precious homeland and loved ones — even if it means life or death.

Starring: Kim Nam-gil, Lee Ho-jung, Lee Hyun-wook, Seohyun, Yoo Jae-myun

Premieres September 22nd

Encounters

Encounters is is a landmark four-part series that travels the globe to explore four extraordinary true stories of encounters with otherworldly phenomena. Each cinematic and deeply-researched episode tells a single story: strange lights in the sky over small-town Texas; submersible space crafts haunting a coastal Welsh village; an alien encounter with schoolchildren in Zimbabwe; non-human intelligence reportedly interfering with a nuclear power plant in Japan. As told from the perspective of firsthand experiencers – in the places where the sightings occurred – and guided by cutting-edge scientists and military personnel, the series goes beyond the science to highlight the profoundly human impact of these encounters on lives, families, and communities. A timely and timeless cosmic detective story, what will be revealed from this puzzle of seemingly unrelated encounters across different places, times, and cultures is a set of uncanny similarities, and one astonishing truth: extraterrestrial encounters are global, awe-inspiring, and unlike anything we’ve ever imagined.

Premieres September 27th

Castlevania: Nocturne

The gory and gothic adventures of the Castlevania franchise continue with an exciting new setting and their highest stakes yet. A gripping story of love and loss, Nocturne marks an evolution to the original fan-favorite Castlevania Netflix Series. Featuring a never before seen origin story of Richter Belmont (gaming icon, and one of the Franchise’s most beloved characters).

Premieres September 28th

Choona

When an unlikely group of misfits discovers a common enemy in the same ruthless yet superstitious politician, they plot a heist to exact revenge.

Starring: Jimmy Sheirgill, Aashim Gulati, Namit Das

Premieres September 29th

