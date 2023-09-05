Comic Book Spotlight – Strange Horror

Strange Horror #1

Tuesday Night at the Avocado is when I normally post my comic book reviews but tonight, I’d like to take the opportunity to present to you some information on an upcoming comic book from writer Gary Scott Beatty.

Mr. Beatty reached out to me via Facebook and sent over some material for me to review and share with the rest of the horror fiends and comic book aficionados here at the site.

Strange Horror is an 80-page anthology comic that features seven stories by six exceptional artists. Joining Mr. Beatty are:

Warlock Vince Locke on Cinderella – Daughter of the Witch

Warwolf with Private Nik Poliwko

Worms and Wranglin’ Amanda Rachels

The Music of Zahn accompanied by Bombastic Bill Bryan

The Devouring by Chef Andy Bennett

and something Worse than Death by Mr. Beatty himself

This comic is a homage to the EC Comics of yesteryear and has something for everybody.

The Kickstarter is currently running from now until Thursday September 14, 2023 at 9:05 ET. There are a few options if you would like to back this comic series ranging from a digital copy of the comic that will be available just in time for Halloween in October or a printed deluxe edition set to be delivered in December. Each option lists other additional goodies depending on which one you choose. Christmas will be here before you know it and this could make a great gift for the horror lover in your life.

As of this writing, the Kickstarter has reached its funding goal, but the more money that is pledged between now and September 14, there will be other stretch goals unlocked.

I’d like to thank Mr. Beatty for bringing this to my attention and the opportunity to share this with all of you.

If you have any follow -up questions, please drop them in the comments and I’ll reach out to Mr. Beatty to have them answered as soon as possible.

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...