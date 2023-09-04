Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2021-2022: Group 33

Group 31 Results 53.85% World of Warcraft Dragonflight Azurespan Explore 53.85% Tunic Memories of Memories 53.85% Cloudpunk: City of Ghosts Bandit Queens 46.15% Beatmania IIDX 29 CastHour Votania beat 46.15% Button City Aromatics 38.46% Tohu Time Pt. 3: Future 38.46% Touhou 18: Unconnected Marketeers Fortunate Kitten (Mike Goutokuji’s Theme) 38.46% Hoa RUN! 38.46% Fight Knight Cyberspace boss theme 38.46% Beatmania IIDX 29 CastHour COSMIC RAY [BEMANI Sound Team “Captain Sonic”] 38.46% Hatsune Miku: Colorful Stage! Peaky Peaky | Leo⁄need 38.46% Chunithm NEW!! UltraNeon 30.77% Mega Man: The Power Fighters Gyro Man 30.77% Pokémon Scarlet & Violet Wild Battle ~ East Province 30.77% Vampire Survivors Gaze upon the stars 30.77% Heaven Burns Red After You Sleep -requiem ver.- 30.77% Hatsune Miku: Colorful Stage! Pomp and Circumstance | Vivid BAD SQUAD 30.77% Dandy Ace Art Gallery 23.08% Hatsune Miku: Colorful Stage! Vampire | MORE MORE JUMP! 23.08% Super Mario 64 (NSO) Cool, Cool Mountain 23.08% Legend of Zelda: Majora’s Mask (NSO) Clock Town, First Day 15.38% Ender Lillies: Quietus of the Knights Bulbel 15.38% Dreamscaper Waking World (Exploration) 15.38% The Knight Witch Buried Secrets

It’s time for group play! We have 2,990 songs this time, in 24-song groups . That means 125 groups! Slightly more than last time with only half the years. For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. After all groups are done, the top 768 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.

…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 768, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 769+ in a play-in round.

We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 33 will be active until Tuesday, September 5th at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 34 will start Tuesday and be active until Wednesday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.

You can listen to all songs in group 33 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)

You can work ahead if you like:

Again, voting for group 33 is open until Tuesday September 5th at 10:00PM Pacific

