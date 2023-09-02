The Weekend Politics Thread Looks Out for the Barred Owl

Hello, everyone. Unfortunately, your usual Weekend Politics Thread is still not here as he still has technical difficulties. But worry not everyone. Dave Kilsock has again provided me some bird pics and fun facts about the bird.

This week, we take a look at the Barred Owl.

The barred owl (Strix varia), also known as the northern barred owl, striped owl or, more informally, hoot owl or eight-hooter owl, is a North American large species of owl. A member of the true owl family, Strigidae, they belong to the genus Strix, which is also the origin of the family’s name under Linnaean taxonomy.[3][4] Barred owls are largely native to eastern North America, but have expanded their range to the west coast of North America where they are considered invasive.[1][5][6] Mature forests are their preferred habitat, but they can also acclimate to various gradients of open woodlands.[7] Their diet consists mainly of small mammals, but this species is an opportunistic predator and is known to prey upon other small vertebrates such as birds, reptiles, and amphibians, as well as a variety of invertebrates.[8]

The Great Horned Owl is much more aggressive, and will prey upon other owls if the opportunity arises. As a result, Barred Owls tend to avoid areas with resident Great Horned Owls.

The Barred Owl’s hooting call, “Who cooks for you? Who cooks for you-all?” is a classic sound of old forests and treed swamps. But this attractive owl, with soulful brown eyes and brown-and-white-striped plumage, can also pass completely unnoticed as it flies noiselessly through the dense canopy or snoozes on a tree limb.

Happy Weekend, everyone! And remember not to threaten Mayor McSquirrel.

