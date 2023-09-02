Desire Paths 3: With A Vengeance (September 2, 2023 Day Thread)

Are you Here? Do you want to be over There? Is the route designed by your local government/council/town planner just too damn long? Then make a desire path!

Here are some more desire paths I have found over the course of 2023:











If you’ve forgotten, a desire path is “a path created as a consequence of erosion caused by human or animal traffic. The path usually represents the shortest or most easily navigated route between an origin and destination. The width and severity of erosion are often indicators of the traffic level that a path receives.” (Wikipedia)

Be sure to browse the subreddit for more desire paths: On The Beaten Trail.

Have an awesome weekend and be kind to yourselves, everyone!

