Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2021-2022: Group 32

Group 30 Results 64.29% Echoes of Mana Savage Cry of the Ape 57.14% GetsuFumaDen Undying Moon Onwards! GetsuFuma 57.14% Tunic Relics of Comradery 50.00% Dicey Dungeons Reunion Swing me one more six 50.00% Lila’s Sky Ark Snowy Cliff and Antler Bridge 50.00% A Little Golf Journey Nowhere Land 50.00% Blue Reflection: Second Light A Hopeful Astraea 50.00% Variable Barricade BREAKTHROUGH 42.86% Super Monkey Ball: Banana Mania A Clockwork Land (SMB 2 New OST – Clock Tower Factory) 42.86% Get Together Florest 42.86% A3! Theatre of Eternity [YK; Vocals: Ryoutarou Okayu] 42.86% Mario Kart Tour Singapore Speedway 42.86% Narita Boy Synth Sensei 35.71% Sonic Colors: Ultimate Aquarium Park Act 1 (Remix) 35.71% The Last Cube Desert Wind 35.71% LaTale Online Rosengarten ~ kiss of death 35.71% Blue Archive Goz Battle 28.57% Halo Infinite Reverie 28.57% Subnautica: Below Zero Cathedral 21.43% Putt-Putt Travels Through Time Future 3 21.43% Deathloop Updaam 21.43% Famicom Detective Club: The Missing Heir Title 21.43% Psychonauts 2 A Little Fight Music 7.14% Plants vs. Zombies Garden Warfare 2 Squash’s Theme

It’s time for group play! We have 2,990 songs this time, in 24-song groups . That means 125 groups! Slightly more than last time with only half the years. For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. After all groups are done, the top 768 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.

…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 768, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 769+ in a play-in round.

We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 32 will be active until Monday, September 4th at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 33 will start Monday and be active until Tuesday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.

You can listen to all songs in group 32 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)

You can work ahead if you like:

Again, voting for group 32 is open until Monday September 4th at 10:00PM Pacific

