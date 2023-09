Time to see which songs made it!

[spoiler title=”Round 1 Results”]Match 1: “Bonita Applebum” (19) vs. “Jazz (We’ve Got)” (11)

Match 2: “Can I Kick It?” (24) vs. “Buggin’ Out” (7)

Match 3: “I Left My Wallet in El Segundo” (21) vs. “The Space Program” (10)

Match 4: “Scenario” (17) vs. “Check the Rhime” (12)[/spoiler]

Voting ends 3 September, 10 PM EDT

