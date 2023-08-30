Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2021-2022: Group 30

Group 28 Results 73.33% Ender Lilies: Quietus of the Knights Rosary – Intro 66.67% Curse Crackers: For Whom the Belle Toils Let’s Riot 60.00% Gunvein Exhaled Haven (BOSS) 60.00% Grapple Dog The world will burn 53.33% Dariusburst EX: Another Chronicle Hinder One 53.33% Scavenger of Dunomini Down and Into the Caves of Dunomini 46.67% Chained Echoes The Arkant Archipelago 46.67% Murder by Numbers Puzzle – The Digital Detective 40.00% The Wild at Heart Tunnel of Trees 40.00% Tunic The Captain 40.00% LaTale Online Rainbow Cave ~ Dreaming Stone 40.00% Grounded Noble Spirit 33.33% Final Fantasy VII: The First Soldier Holiday 26.67% Airborne Kingdom Traders of the Winds 26.67% Coromon The Power Tower of Voltgar 26.67% The Cruel King and the Great Hero Goodnight, Yuu 26.67% Kirby’s Dream Course SP (NSO) Space Valley 26.67% SnowRunner Alaska Ambience (Night) 26.67% Grounded It’s the End 20.00% F-Zero X (NSO) Title Screen 20.00% Kirby’s Avalanche (NSO) Two-Player Competition 20.00% Hoa Intro 13.33% Echoes of Mana Baashear Breakout 13.33% Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker Divine Words

It’s time for group play! We have 2,990 songs this time, in 24-song groups . That means 125 groups! Slightly more than last time with only half the years. For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. After all groups are done, the top 768 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.

…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 768, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 769+ in a play-in round.

We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 30 will be active until Thursday, August 31st at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 31 will start Thursday and be active until Friday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.

You can listen to all songs in group 30 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)

You can work ahead if you like:

Again, voting for group 30 is open until Thursday August 31st at 10:00PM Pacific

