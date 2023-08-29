Writing Discussion Thread is doing some Research

What This Thread is for:

– talk about what you’re writing

– share what you’re writing, if you’re comfortable with that (and if you want or don’t want feedback, please indicate that also)

– talk about the writing process and what works and doesn’t work

– discuss things like characterization or plot issues you’re working through

– brainstorm ideas

– getting/giving positive feedback if solicited

What we’re not doing

-writing prompts

– any kind of shaming about topics or anything like that

Optional discussion: Focusing

You’ve got an idea to write about. Maybe you’re making progress on it. And then suddenly, BOOM, another idea pops in.

How good are you at focusing on the first idea and finishing it? Or are you not at all, and you switch to the new idea and abandon the first one? And if you can focus, any tips for the rest of us?

