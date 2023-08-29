Sleepaway Camp II Unhappy Campers Day Thread (08/29)

Sleepaway Camp 2 Unhappy Campers is another horror film celebrating it’s 35th Anniversary in 2023.

Pamela Springsteen takes over the role as Angela in this follow up to Sleepaway Camp.

Taking place 5 years after the original, Angela is a camp counselor that enforces her strict moral code on those campers that misbehave.

Her advice to these teens – “Keep your morals strong and you’ll never go wrong!”

Fun Fact – This is wrestler Chris Jerichos favorite horror movie.

Fun Fact 2 – All of the campers are named after the actors and actresses associated with the Brat Pack. Also, Charlie Sheen and Emilio Estevez’s sister, Renee, plays a role in this film as Molly.

