Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2021-2022: Group 29

Group 27 Results 75.00% Dicey Dungeons Reunion Not today Satan 56.25% Super Kiwi 64 Desert 56.25% Popslinger Chill City 43.75% Triangle Strategy The Holy State of Hyzante 43.75% Voice of Cards: The Isle Dragon Roars Oliver Good #01 43.75% Floppy Knights Whittlewoods 43.75% Kirby and the Forgotten Land Ready to Go! 43.75% Kokoro Clover Season 1 Todays password is… 43.75% Floodland Dawn Song 37.50% Rainbow Billy: The Curse of the Leviathan Soft-serve blues 37.50% NEO: The World Ends with You オワリハジマリ -NEO MIX- 37.50% Kamihime Project Justice in the darkness 37.50% EndCycle VS End of the Cycle? 31.25% Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl Lake Caverns 31.25% Splatoon 3 Splattack! [C-Side] 31.25% Balan Wonderworld Anjellica 25.00% Shotgun King Shells on the Chessboard 25.00% An Average Day at the Cat Cafe Iced Latte 18.75% Guilty Gear -STRIVE- Find your one way (Sol Theme) 18.75% Anodyne 2: Return to Dust The Land 18.75% Mario Tennis (NSO) Ring Shot (Doubles) 12.50% Far: Changing Tides Cramping 12.50% F-Zero X (NSO) Staff Roll 12.50% Balan Wonderworld It’s showtime

It’s time for group play! We have 2,990 songs this time, in 24-song groups . That means 125 groups! Slightly more than last time with only half the years. For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. After all groups are done, the top 768 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.

…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 768, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 769+ in a play-in round.

We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 29 will be active until Wednesday, August 30th at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 30 will start Wednesday and be active until Thursday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.

You can listen to all songs in group 29 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)

You can work ahead if you like:

Again, voting for group 29 is open until Wednesday August 30th at 10:00PM Pacific

