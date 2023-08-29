30 Day Fantasy Challenge Day 29: Tabletop Gaming

The month of August has us looking at a pretty exciting area that crosses into a lot of areas of fantasy. There are some specific things throughout it but others that can spread across many mediums and styles to talk about.

Today, we want to talk about the world of fantasy when it comes to the tabletop gaming side of it. If you play, what got you into it and what’s your experiences been like? Favorite system, character type?

Bonus question: Do you read novels based on your favorite system setting?

Extra bonus question: Best and worst fantasy tabletop games for people new to tabletop gaming?

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...