Werewolf 213: Sabriel Day 4

So that was an adventure! Sorry about the weirdness on day 3. A short summary if you are interested. The site uses some unique set-ups that are provided by Disqus that are not normally supported. Basically Word-Press, the thing we use for threads, pushed an update that made are unique set-up incompatible, and basically led to brief catastrophic failure. Mod Kappa and Poster ellipsiparenthebang managed to temp fix the problem so here we are. Stuff should work though I will keep an eye on it.

In case you missed it because of the confusion and my own inability to post: Warrior died at the end of the day yesterday and was The Mordicant (Wolf Tracker)

Also I will be having Hoho step in for Genny because I haven’t been able to contact her. Genny if you do see this let me know and we can work something out.

Also check the role list. With the wolves down to two players their rules have changed slightly

Lastly twilight has now been moved a couple hours later in the day since I think everyone still alive is in the US. If this is not the case let me know and I can readjust it.

Story Time!

The cistern was dilapidated, its stonework uneven and grimy to a shocking degree. But in the center Sabriel spotted a brief pulsing glow. A diamond of protection, the sign of a Charter mage the sign of her father. She began to wade towards the center when she heard a horrific laugh. “We meet again Abhorsen! A different form for me and a different form for you. Still delectable though”. The blazing eyes and gaping maw looked on with malice and from behind Kerrigor emerged numerous dead creatures. An unending wave, too many for any one person to fight.

“Your father is lost and soon you will be as well. Break my collar binding and run, or use Astarael and doom us both: your choice” came Mogget’s voice. With trepidation Sabriel focused her magic on the bindings of the collar then pushed, fleeing as Mogget began to flow into her true form. Her last glimpse was a brilliant burst of light hungrily turning towards the advancing horde.

Jake has died. She was Mogget the Vengeful Guide: Old Kingdom Watcher and Record Keeper

(Note: Introductions will be Story Based and will not contain game information)

Player List Blip (+ Nate as Mentor) Chum : Old Kingdom Citizen (VT) Cork Emmelemm Genny -> Hoho Greenwitch Indy Jake : Mogget the Vengeful Guide (Town Watcher and Record Keeper) Koala Malth Moolissa : Old Kingdom Citizen (VT) Moonster : Kerrigor (Wolf) MSD Queequeg Sheltermed Side : Touchstone the Berserker (Town Jailer and Vigilante) TCRM Warrior : The Mordicant (Wolf Tracker) Role List THE OLD KINGDOM Sabriel the Abhorsen: Old Kingdom Investigator. -Each night Sabriel may pick one player to Investigate. They will learn if that player is a Member of the Dead, Touchstone, Mogget, or an Old Kingdom Citizen Touchstone the Berserker: Old Kingdom Jailer and Vigilante -Each night Touchstone may pick one player to Jail. That player is unable to take any night actions but is immune to all non-block night actions. -Starting Night 3 Touchstone may choose to either pick one player to Jail or to pick one player to Kill. The kill option is removed after Touchstone successfully kills one player regardless of alignment -May not jail the same player two nights in a row. Mogget the Vengeful Guide: Old Kingdom Watcher and Record Keeper -Each night Mogget may pick one player to Watch. If any other player uses an ability on the watched target Mogget will be told the identity of that player but not their alignment -If Sabriel dies before Mogget, Mogget will be given a full list of Sabriel’s investigate targets and up to half of the outcomes rounded down of Mogget’s choice. This cannot be blocked and is not watchable or trackable 11 Old Kingdom Citizens: Vanilla Old Kingdoms members -They only have the power to vote. THE DEAD The Greater Dead Kerrigor the Scourge of Belisaere: The Dead Killer -Each night Kerrigor picks one member of the Old Kingdom to kill. -If the player with the role of Kerrigor dies one of the lesser Dead assumes the role of Kerrigor and their original powers are removed The Lesser Dead -The Lesser Dead are weaker than Kerrigor. Each night one of the lesser dead of the Dead players choice must not use their power. But with their numbers dwindling Kerrigor can lend its strength to their last companion. The last remaining Lesser Dead may use their power each night. The Mordicant: The Dead Tracker -Each night may pick a player to track. They will be told if that player visits any other player The Gore Crows: The Dead Watcher -Each night may pick a player to watch. They will be told if anyone visits that player The Shadow Hands: The Dead Blocker -Each night may pick a player to block. That player will not be allowed to take night actions. Rules Win Conditions

The Old Kingdom wins when all members of The Dead are well dead. (Blinks)

The Dead win when at least one member of the the Dead is alive and the number of Dead players is equal to or greater than the number of Old Kingdom players

The Tie Rule

As long as more than 6 people are alive: ties result in Sabriel secretly deciding who dies, or if Sabriel is dead, ties result in Kerrigor secretly deciding who dies. If 6 or fewer people are alive ties result in everyone living.

The Auto Kill Rule

As long as more than 8 people are alive. Auto-kill occurs at 50% if everyone has voted or at 66% regardless of if everyone has voted

If 8 or fewer people are alive Auto-kill occurs at 50% and requires everyone to have voted

Order of Operations for Night Powers:

Blocking -> Jailing -> Watching/Tracking/Investigation -> Killing -> Record Keeping

General Rules:

-There is no hidden role information in this game

-You may not edit or delete any posts

-You may not post screenshots from any private chat

-No game-related talk in the thread after twilight and please attempt to make at least three posts per day

-Role playing is welcome and may be from non-related properties but is not required

-Be Kind. Critique arguments not players. Be accepting of various play styles. And for yourselves remember that this is an incredibly difficult game to play, everyone will make mistakes, and to focus on and be proud of your successes.

Official Vote Tracker https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/1WJOCT3U_UpYUuvd4FAmfYzm4GadUfzUQTft1XyqCoXI/edit#gid=0

10 Members of the Old Kingdom Fight On

2 Members of the Dead Bring Destruction

Twilight Will Be Tuesday August 27 at:

3:00 PM West Coast, 4:00 PM Mountain, 5:00 PM Central, and 6:00 PM East Coast

