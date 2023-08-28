2023 US Open Discussion Thread

The final Grand Slam of the year, the US Open, is now underway at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Use this thread to talk about the tournament, discuss players’ strategies, and live-chat matches.

Stuff to watch:

Last year, Carlos Alcaraz won his first Grand Slam here, beating out Casper Ruud. Can he repeat the feat? He’s the top seed, so all eyes are on him.

On the women’s side, last year’s champion, Iga Świątek, is also the number one seed. She’s widely expected to win again, but 2023 Australian Open champ and number two seed Aryna Sabalenka won’t go down without a fight.

In doubles, last year’s men’s champs, Rajeev Ram and Joe Salisbury, are the number three seeds. The superstar doubles team of Wesley Koolhof and Neal Skupski is on top. On the women’s side, the unstoppable duo of Barbora Krejčiková and Kateřina Siniaková are both the reigning champions and the number one seed, but you can never rule out talented teams like Gauff/Pegula, Krawczyk/Schuurs, or Aoyama/Shibahara.

For more information on the tournament, please visit the official website.

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...