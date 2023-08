From the MeTV website…

“A mysterious series of food truck robberies makes government officials doubt that the 60-foot tall Colossal Man is dead. He is discovered in a desolate mountain range in Mexico, insane and horribly disfigured. The military drugs him and transports him back to America where he promptly escapes and wreaks havoc on a city.”

Enjoy the movie!

