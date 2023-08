Asajj Ventress was a Dathomirian female who was, at various points throughout her life, a slave, a Jedi Padawan, an assassin of the Sith, a Nightsister, and a bounty hunter. Introduced in the Clone Wars Tv show she served as a primary antagonist and eventual ally to the Jedi cause. She was eventually killed by Count Dooku in one of her many assassination attempts on him.

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...