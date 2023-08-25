Revive or Archive: Round 2

Ok so we are gonna archive some items again. The MAIN GOAL of this is not to get people to stop writing topics they are interested in. We are just looking to clean up the menu. That’s it.

If you are the author/writer of a series and plan on CONTINUING the series, let me know in the comments. It doesn’t have to be weekly, monthly, anything like that. You just plan on getting back to it at some point in the future

If you do not plan on continuing the series and want it to be archived, let me know in the comments.

If you want to take over a topic/series or have plans for something that no one is speaking up for, let me know in the comments.

Here are the potential items for archiving:

BOOKS

Let’s Read Old Magazines

Marvel Librarian

Paperback Punk

A Series of Accidents

GAMES

LittleMac’s Retro Reviews

MidAughts Meltdown

Health/ID

Cycling Thread

MOVIES

Building Entertainment

Scene Dissections

Pop Culture

Anime Worth Watching

Manga Worth Reading

The Toybox

Repeats

Styling and Grooming

TV

Television Turmoil



