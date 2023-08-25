Revive or Archive: Round 2

Ok so we are gonna archive some items again. The MAIN GOAL of this is not to get people to stop writing topics they are interested in. We are just looking to clean up the menu. That’s it.
If you are the author/writer of a series and plan on CONTINUING the series, let me know in the comments. It doesn’t have to be weekly, monthly, anything like that. You just plan on getting back to it at some point in the future
If you do not plan on continuing the series and want it to be archived, let me know in the comments.
If you want to take over a topic/series or have plans for something that no one is speaking up for, let me know in the comments.
Here are the potential items for archiving:
BOOKS
Let’s Read Old Magazines
Marvel Librarian
Paperback Punk
A Series of Accidents
GAMES
LittleMac’s Retro Reviews
MidAughts Meltdown
Health/ID
Cycling Thread
MOVIES
Building Entertainment
Scene Dissections
Pop Culture
Anime Worth Watching
Manga Worth Reading
The Toybox
Repeats
Styling and Grooming
TV
Television Turmoil