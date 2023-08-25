Job Rants Thread – 8/25/2023 – Open Table

Hey, all; Happy and Healthy Friday –

Hola, Ranterinos. Nothing really to say, this week; although I DO want to take a moment to thank everyone for the birthday wishes, last week. It was a fun weekend, with some lovely memories., And, now a week into my 41st, I’m happy to say that don’t feel a day over 60.

That’s barely a joke. It’s damp today, and my joints feel stiff. Also, get the hell off my lawn.

As ever, have a safe and productive rest of the say, safe trip home, if out, and a great weekend. And remember: All those old wives’ tales about aging had to come from somewhere; be ready for it.

