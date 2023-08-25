Games

Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2021-2022: Group 27

Group 25 Results

85.71% Hot Wheels Unleashed Savage
57.14% Sonic Frontiers Cyber Space 3-7: All Reality
57.14% Splatoon 3 Belly Flop (Lobby 07)
57.14% Destiny Child Ragna Breakers
57.14% Tunic Flux is On
57.14% Genshin Impact Hustle and Bustle of Ormos
50.00% Floppy Knights The Fog Tree
50.00% Super Monkey Ball: Banana Mania When a Person Dreams (SMB 2 New OST – Inside the Whale)
50.00% Kirby Super Star SP (NSO) Grape Garden
42.86% Kena: Bridge of Spirits Village
42.86% Later Alligator Surprise Track (DO NOT OPEN)
35.71% Monster Train: First Class Archus, Darkness Incarnate
35.71% Shin Megami Tensei V Battle – Origin
35.71% Archvale Maxilla
35.71% Mega Man: The Sequel Wars Dr. Cossack stage 1/2
28.57% Hatsune Miku: Colorful Stage! Showtime Ruler | Wonderlands×Showtime
28.57% Hatsune Miku: Colorful Stage! Voices | Leo⁄need
28.57% Psychonauts 2 Lady Luctopus
28.57% Hot Wheels Unleashed Slick Tyres
21.43% Triangle Strategy Whiteholm Bridge
14.29% Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time (NSO) Lon Lon Ranch
14.29% Solar Ash Scribes of the Abyss
7.14% Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD Faron Woods

It’s time for group play! We have 2,990 songs this time, in 24-song groups1. That means 125 groups! Slightly more than last time with only half the years. For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. 2 After all groups are done, the top 768 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.

…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 768, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 769+3 in a play-in round.

We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 27 will be active until Monday, August 28th at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 28 will start Monday and be active until Tuesday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.

You can listen to all songs in group 27 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)

Again, voting for group 27 is open until Monday August 28th at 10:00PM Pacific