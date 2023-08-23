On this day, the Weekly Wrestling can see clearly

Last week’s thread ended with me wishing the next week would be better in terms of both matches and behind-the-scenes stuff. At least the former wound up happening. Cash Wheeler’s arrest has thrown a huge wrench into the plans for All In. There are still tentative plans for him to wrestle but I’m highly doubtful that the U.K. will let him in. Not only that but it appears that Ray Fenix won’t be able to come thanks to visa issues. It feels like Tony Khan wished on a monkey’s paw to sell 80k tickets.

Best WWE matches of the week:

1. Edge vs. Sheamus

2. Chad Gable vs. Gunther

3. Bianca Belair and Charlotte Flair vs. Bayley and IYO SKY

4. Carmelo Hayes vs. Wes Lee

5. Sami Zayn, Kevin Owens, and Cody Rhodes vs. Finn Balor, Damian Priest, and Dominik Mysterio

Best AEW matches of the week:

1. Ray Fenix vs. Kommander

2. Darby Allin vs. Christian Cage

3. Orange Cassidy vs. Wheeler Yuta

4. Willow Nightingale vs. Diamante

5. Hikaru Shida and Skye Blue vs. Toni Storm and Ruby Soho (this match is good because Shida and Blue and Shida and Blue alone)



Worst WWE match of the week:

-Rhea Ripley vs. Candice LeRae (Really getting tired of Ripley’s booking on the main roster; she still has great matches in NXT (her tag team match with Dominik against Dragon Lee and Lyra Valkyria just missed my best WWE matches list) but almost all of her Raw matches have been boring squashes. I hope her match with Raquel Rodriguez will be a return to form for her.)

Worst AEW match of the week:

-Dr. Britt Baker D.M.D. vs. The Bunny (The Bunny has been out with injuries for half a year and she still out-wrestled Dr. Britt Baker D.U.M.B.)

I leave you all with this amazing promo from this week’s Raw:

I was already hyped for Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Seth Rollins but now I’m mega hyped for it.

