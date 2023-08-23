30 Day Fantasy Challenge Day 23: World of Warcraft

The month of August has us looking at a pretty exciting area that crosses into a lot of areas of fantasy. There are some specific things throughout it but others that can spread across many mediums and styles to talk about.

Today, we want to talk about the world of… World of Warcraft! This property has definitely brought a lot into its design and creating everything and want to know what you think about the design of the world, its myths and stories, and what doesn’t work.

Bonus question: What’s your favorite adaptation of it into works outside of the game with books and comics?

Extra bonus question: What storyline should have been used for a film or TV adaptation?

