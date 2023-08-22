Comic Book Review – Superman – The Last Days of Lex Luthor – Book One

Superman – The Last Days of Lex Luthor – Book One

Writer – Mark Waid

Artist – Bryan Hitch

This comic made my list of new releases to pick up for the week of July 29th. My uncle’s birthday is August 12th and he has a growing interest in comics, so I bought this oversized comic as a gift for him.

Lex Luthor is dying. After a science experiment goes horribly wrong, he gets the attention of the one person that might be able to help him find a cure for his condition – Superman. Superman makes the honorable decision to help his nemesis and the two men start working together immediately. Most people are shocked by Superman’s response as we learn why he said yes in the first place.

A story of this size, scope, and magnitude deserves the blockbuster movie treatment and that’s why it’s presented in the deluxe prestige format. Since Mark Waid returned to DC Comics, all of his books are must read and the first part of this three-part miniseries is no exception. Bryan Hitch was the perfect choice to bring this epic to life. I savored every page of his art and took my time reading this comic from start to finish. By the time I was finished, I knew I wanted more but the second book won’t be released until September! (Tuesday September 26th to be exact).

Waid does a great job humanizing both Superman and Lex Luthor by showing us their time as teens together in Smallville. By going back to the past, we get a better understanding of their rivalry with each other in the present. Superman feels responsible for the man Lex has become and that’s why he wants to help save his life. He wants a shot at redemption for the mistakes he made with Lex back in the day and a chance at reconciliation, to forgive himself for not being there when Luthor needed him most.

There is one plot point that relates to Lex that seems totally implausible and seems out of character for being the greatest human mind on the planet. This might be the only part of the story with which I took issue. When Luthor fails, you would think that he wouldn’t make the same mistake twice. Of course, Luthor’s ego and hubris prevents him from ever admitting that he’s wrong, so that might make up for my disgruntlement.

After so many years of disappointing Superman comics, my hope and faith has been restored in the Man of Steel. I have a vested interest in this story and how develops. How long can these enemies put their differences aside? Can Lex be saved and will this near-death experience change him for the better? So many things to consider over the next two issues. It’ll be worth the wait to see what happens next; I just hope these comics aren’t delayed. Fingers Crossed!

Superman The Last Days of Lex Luthor Book One is available now. Book Two will be released September 26th, 2023.

