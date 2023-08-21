30 Day Fantasy Challenge Day 21: Heroes, Gods, & Monsters of Norse Mythology

The month of August has us looking at a pretty exciting area that crosses into a lot of areas of fantasy. There are some specific things throughout it but others that can spread across many mediums and styles to talk about.

Today, we want to talk about the world of Norse mythology! What are your favorite stories from here that resonate with you from the heroes and monsters of it all to the gods and their interactions. What just frustrates you the most?

Bonus question: What’s your favorite adaptation of it into modern film, TV, literature, or gaming?

Extra bonus question: What story do you wish was more famous or had seen more adaptations?

