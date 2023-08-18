Triviacados: Friday, August 18, 2023

Can the first person here each day create multiple Results threads (the first ones for Wordle, etc., and the last one for Sporcle trivia)?
Quiz Type: Classic
Quiz Notes:
- Upon starting the quiz, you will receive your first category. Once you have identified all of the answers in that category, type the letters that appear in [brackets] in order to unlock the next category.
- Note: If you are able to deduce and enter the code word for a category in advance, that entire column’s answers are automatically populated and marked as correct.
Or visit the quiz here.
Sunday: Miscellaneous
Monday: Literature
Tuesday: Geography
Wednesday: Music
Thursday: History
Friday: Movies & TV
Saturday: Science & Nature
If you’d like to create the Sunday quiz (or use a quiz you’ve already created), just let forget_it_jake know on the Triviacados thread.