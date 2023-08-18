Job Rants Thread – 8/18/2023 – Cake In The Break Room

Hey, all’ Happy and Healthy Friday –

Well, it’s technically for tomorrow. But, since neither I nor yourselves will likely be here then. Come and enjoy some virtual birthday cake on me. It’s virtual sheetcake, true; but what are you going to do when the virtual party budget is as small as it is?

Yup. Another year older, another year wiser, (sadly) another year faffing about trying to get it all figured out, Will it happen, this year? Who knows? All I know is, I have a few plans, and more time than I used to to put them into action; so, wish me luck! In the meantime, someone get the ice cream from the last birthday out of the fridge; it should only be slightly freezer-burnt.

As ever, have a safe and productive rest of the day, safe trip home, if out, and great weekend. And remember: No matter one’s age, the love of free cake remains eternal.

