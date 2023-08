The next DCEU movie is Blue Beetle and it’s being released this weekend in theaters!

Today we will be talking about the character and the people that used the name in their crime fighting careers – Dan Garrett, Ted Kord, and Jaime Reyes.

What are your hopes/expectations for the movie?

Do you have a favorite comic series or moment featuring the character? If so, what are they?

Who is your favorite iteration of the character?

Thanks for stopping by to Chat!

