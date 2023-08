Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2021-2022: Group 21

Group 19 Results

Spoiler 73.33% About That… Paradise Killer B-Sides House of Bliss [Vocal Version] 66.67% Balan Wonderworld The Tree House and the Forest’s Lullaby 60.00% Sol Cresta Soldiers Triumph 53.33% Sin Chronicle Destiny Beyond Eternities 53.33% Dusk Diver 2 Chaos World 53.33% WarioWare: Get It Together! Pennys song (english ver) 53.33% Triangle Strategy Our Path 46.67% Rogue Legacy 2 Glass spires 46.67% Chicory: A Colorful Tale Blank Canvas 46.67% Axiom Verge 2 Afterworld Axiom 46.67% Neon White House of Cards 46.67% Blue Archive NRG FielD 46.67% New Pokémon Snap Shiver Snowfields (Day) 46.67% River City Girls 2 Blaire 33.33% An Average Day at the Cat Cafe Sunrise 33.33% Eastward To My Knight 33.33% Shadow Warrior 3 Long River 33.33% Potionomics Sylvia vs. Anubia 33.33% Turnip Boy Commits Tax Evasion Veggieville 26.67% Sonic and the Fallen Star Subspace distortion 20.00% Shattered – Tale of the Forgotten King Ancient Lands Theme 20.00% Archvale Title 13.33% Plants vs. Zombies Garden Warfare 2 The Mega Zombot Theme 13.33% Pajama Sam 2: Thunder and Lightning Aren’t So Frightening Lobby 3 [collapse]

It’s time for group play! We have 2,990 songs this time, in 24-song groups . That means 125 groups! Slightly more than last time with only half the years. For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. After all groups are done, the top 768 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.

…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 768, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 769+ in a play-in round.

We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 21 will be active until Sunday, August 20th at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 22 will start Friday and be active until Monday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.

You can listen to all songs in group 21 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)

You can work ahead if you like:

