Beetlejuice Day Thread (08/16)

ITS SHOWTIME! Another movie released in 1988 ( March 30 1988 to be exact ) Beetlejuice stars Alec Baldwin, Geena Davis, Winona Ryder, Jeffrey Jones, Catherine O’Hara, and Michael Keaton.
A recently deceased couple must find a way to drive away a family that has moved into their humble abode. When they fail in their endeavor, they call upon a bio – exorcist to help them. He’ll do the job and get results …by any means necessary.
The film spawned a cartoon series, a musical, and after many years, a sequel!
Happy 35th anniversary Beetleguy!
