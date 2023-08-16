Beetlejuice Day Thread (08/16)

ITS SHOWTIME! Another movie released in 1988 ( March 30 1988 to be exact ) Beetlejuice stars Alec Baldwin, Geena Davis, Winona Ryder, Jeffrey Jones, Catherine O’Hara, and Michael Keaton.

A recently deceased couple must find a way to drive away a family that has moved into their humble abode. When they fail in their endeavor, they call upon a bio – exorcist to help them. He’ll do the job and get results …by any means necessary.

The film spawned a cartoon series, a musical, and after many years, a sequel!

Happy 35th anniversary Beetleguy!

