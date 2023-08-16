30 Day Fantasy Challenge Day 16: Merpeople and Sea Creatures

The month of August has us looking at a pretty exciting area that crosses into a lot of areas of fantasy. There are some specific things throughout it but others that can spread across many mediums and styles to talk about.

Today, we want to talk about Merpeople and Sea Creatures! Nearly every culture has some form of them in their history of folk tales and mythology and is one of those shared elements that can definitely cause fear in many of those stories. What’s your best and worst of Merpeople and Sea Creatures when it comes to them in movies, games, books, and other media?

Bonus question: Which property has the best and worst takes on these beings?

