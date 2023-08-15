Director Profile: Wong Kar-wai

Scott’s desire to tell people what movies to watch knows no bounds. He’s decided to create a series on here devoted to profiling directors and creating guides to their films. This week’s director is… Wong Kar-wai.

Highly recommended: Days of Being Wild, Chungking Express, Ashes of Time, Happy Together, In the Mood for Love (top 100), 2046

Recommended: As Tears Go By, Fallen Angels, My Blueberry Nights, The Grandmaster

Worth a look: Hua yang de nian hua (short film)

Next week’s director is… Kenji Mizoguchi!

