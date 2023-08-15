Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2021-2022: Group 19

Group 17 Results

Spoiler 81.25% Heaven Burns Red Everyday Life in the Base -noon- 62.50% Everhood The final battle 62.50% Cotton Fantasy: Superlative night dreams Dandelion fluffy hills 62.50% Live A Live HD Playing with Psychos 56.25% Sonic Frontiers Cyber Space 1-5: Dropaholic 50.00% TASOMACHI: Behind the Twilight Sanctuary-RI 50.00% Circuit Superstars Saphire Tides (70s) 50.00% In The Valley of Death -Prologue- back II back 50.00% Tunic The Siege 43.75% Sonic and the Fallen Star Forged in the Fire ~ Carnival Crater Act 2 43.75% Street Cleaner In This Together 43.75% Deathloop Déjà Vu 37.50% Dragalia Lost Rainbow Riders 37.50% I Was a Teenage Exocolonist Becoming 37.50% Freedom Planet 2 Zulon Jungle 37.50% Rhythm Doctor Helping Hands 37.50% Kirby and the Forgotten Land A Trip to Alivel Mall 31.25% The Wild at Heart Odds and Ends 31.25% Super Monkey Ball: Banana Mania Dinner Stage 2021 (SMB 1 New OST – Night Stage) 31.25% Cult of the Lamb Amdusias 25.00% Sable Main Menu 25.00% Future Aero Racing S Ultra Paradise Beach 12.50% Sonic Frontiers Cyber Space 4-3: Rumble Rave 6.25% Anonymous;Code FRAGMENT [collapse]

It’s time for group play! We have 2,990 songs this time, in 24-song groups . That means 125 groups! Slightly more than last time with only half the years. For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. After all groups are done, the top 768 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.

…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 768, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 769+ in a play-in round.

We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 19 will be active until Wednesday, August 16th at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 20 will start Wednesday and be active until Thursday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.

You can listen to all songs in group 19 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)

You can work ahead if you like:

(31-40) Group 31 Group 32 Group 33 Group 34 Group 35 Group 36 Group 37 Group 38 Group 39 Group 40 [collapse]

(41-50) Group 41 Group 42 Group 43 Group 44 Group 45 Group 46 Group 47 Group 48 Group 49 Group 50 [collapse]

(51-60) Group 51 Group 52 Group 53 Group 54 Group 55 Group 56 Group 57 Group 58 Group 59 Group 60 [collapse]

(61-70) Group 61 Group 62 Group 63 Group 64 Group 65 Group 66 Group 67 Group 68 Group 69 Group 70 [collapse]

(71-80) Group 71 Group 72 Group 73 Group 74 Group 75 Group 76 Group 77 Group 78 Group 79 Group 80 [collapse]

(81-90) Group 81 Group 82 Group 83 Group 84 Group 85 Group 86 Group 87 Group 88 Group 89 Group 90 [collapse]

(91-100) Group 91 Group 92 Group 93 Group 94 Group 95 Group 96 Group 97 Group 98 Group 99 Group 100 [collapse]

(101-110) Group 101 Group 102 Group 103 Group 104 Group 105 Group 106 Group 107 Group 108 Group 109 Group 110 [collapse]

(111-120) Group 111 Group 112 Group 113 Group 114 Group 115 Group 116 Group 117 Group 118 Group 119 Group 120 [collapse]

(121-125) Group 121 Group 122 Group 123 Group 124 Group 125 [collapse]

Again, voting for group 19 is open until Wednesday August 16th at 10:00PM Pacific

