The August 14th Day Thread

Howl’s Moving Castle is our next foray into the world of Miyazaki. While pacifism is a theme throughout many of his works it takes center stage here. The pointless destruction of war forming the backdrop of Sophie’s quest to break her curse and the impulse pushing Howl to be tempted to succumb to his

Sophie is my favorite character from all of Miyazaki’s works, a list of incredible choices. Highly intelligent, compassionate, and commanding who puts others well-being before hers simply because it is the right thing to do

While it is less discussed than some other more popular films it remains a gem that is well worth your time.

