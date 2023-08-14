Metallica Song Tournament: Round 2

Time to see which songs made it!
Match 1: “Orion” (40) vs “The Unforgiven” (18)
Match 2: “Enter Sandman” (48) vs. “Nothing Else Matters” (17)
Match 3: “The Call of Ktulu” (43) vs. “Devil’s Dance” (4)
Match 4: “Ride the Lightning” (45) vs. “Trapped Under Ice” (7)
Match 5: “Creeping Death” (46) vs. “King Nothing” (10)
Match 6: “Battery” (44) vs. “Blackened” (8)
Match 7: “Wherever I May Roam” (28) vs. “The Four Horsemen” (27)
Match 8: “One” (53) vs. “Hero of the Day” (9)
Match 9: “Harvester of Sorrow” (40) vs. “Fuel” (16)
Match 10: “Seek & Destroy” (51) vs. No Leaf Clover” (with the San Francisco Symphony) (9)
Match 11: “Disposable Heroes” (26) vs. “Whiplash” (16)
Match 12: “Master of Puppets” (58) vs. “Damage, Inc.” (6)
Match 13: “Fade to Black” (42) vs. “Sad but True” (12)
Match 14: “Welcome Home (Sanitarium)” (38) vs. “The Thing That Should Not Be” (14)
Match 15: “…And Justice for All” (31) vs. “Hit the Lights” (14)
Match 16: “For Whom the Bell Tolls” (52) vs. “Whiskey in the Jar” (6)
Some sweet stats:
Song with least votes to progress to the next round – “Disposable Heroes” (26) against “Whiplash” (16)
Songs with most votes to be eliminated – “The Four Horsemen” (27) in a very close match againt “Wherever I May Roam” (28)
Biggest beatdowns – “Master of Puppets” (58) beat “Damage, Inc.” (6) by a whopping 52 votes.
Voting ends 16 August, 10 PM EDT