Metallica Song Tournament: Round 2

Time to see which songs made it!

Round 1 Results Match 1: “Orion” (40) vs “The Unforgiven” (18)

Match 2: “Enter Sandman” (48) vs. “Nothing Else Matters” (17)

Match 3: “The Call of Ktulu” (43) vs. “Devil’s Dance” (4)

Match 4: “Ride the Lightning” (45) vs. “Trapped Under Ice” (7)

Match 5: “Creeping Death” (46) vs. “King Nothing” (10)

Match 6: “Battery” (44) vs. “Blackened” (8)

Match 7: “Wherever I May Roam” (28) vs. “The Four Horsemen” (27)

Match 8: “One” (53) vs. “Hero of the Day” (9)

Match 9: “Harvester of Sorrow” (40) vs. “Fuel” (16)

Match 10: “Seek & Destroy” (51) vs. No Leaf Clover” (with the San Francisco Symphony) (9)

Match 11: “Disposable Heroes” (26) vs. “Whiplash” (16)

Match 12: “Master of Puppets” (58) vs. “Damage, Inc.” (6)

Match 13: “Fade to Black” (42) vs. “Sad but True” (12)

Match 14: “Welcome Home (Sanitarium)” (38) vs. “The Thing That Should Not Be” (14)

Match 15: “…And Justice for All” (31) vs. “Hit the Lights” (14)

Match 16: “For Whom the Bell Tolls” (52) vs. “Whiskey in the Jar” (6) [collapse]

Some sweet stats:

Song with least votes to progress to the next round – “Disposable Heroes” (26) against “Whiplash” (16)

Songs with most votes to be eliminated – “The Four Horsemen” (27) in a very close match againt “Wherever I May Roam” (28)

Biggest beatdowns – “Master of Puppets” (58) beat “Damage, Inc.” (6) by a whopping 52 votes.

Voting ends 16 August, 10 PM EDT

