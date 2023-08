Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2021-2022: Group 18

Group 16 Results

Spoiler 68.75% Kamihime Project Behind the desolation 62.50% Alice Gear Aegis CS: concerto of simulatrix Valiant Universe 62.50% Akai Katana Scabbard tip 62.50% Skeleton Boomerang: Vampire Hunter Slimehouse Swing 56.25% Death’s Door Betty 56.25% Hatsune Miku: Colorful Stage! Lower | Ena & Mizuki 50.00% Redout 2 Lost paradise 50.00% Blossom Tales II: The Minotaur Prince Title Screen 50.00% Kena: Bridge of Spirits Corrupt Rot God 50.00% Babylon’s Fall Prelude to Reclamation 50.00% Hatsune Miku: Colorful Stage! ECHO | Vivid BAD SQUAD 50.00% Circuit Superstars Downshift (90s) 43.75% Cult of the Lamb Praise the Lamb 37.50% Chunithm NEW!! Time capsule 37.50% Xenoblade Chronicles 3 Melia ~ Ancient Memories 31.25% Minecraft: Caves & Cliffs Wending 31.25% Earthbound Beginnings/MOTHER (NSO) Eight Melodies 31.25% Turnip Boy Commits Tax Evasion Mutation 25.00% Far: Changing Tides Tunnel 25.00% Mario Tennis (NSO) Tournament Round 2 25.00% Impostor Factory See the World 18.75% Black Book За двором, за двором / Behind The Yard, Behind The Yard 12.50% Paper Mario (NSO) Hey You! 6.25% The Medium Mirrors [collapse]

It’s time for group play! We have 2,990 songs this time, in 24-song groups . That means 125 groups! Slightly more than last time with only half the years. For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. After all groups are done, the top 768 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.

…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 768, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 769+ in a play-in round.

We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 18 will be active until Tuesday, August 15th at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 19 will start Tuesday and be active until Wednesday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.

You can listen to all songs in group 18 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)

You can work ahead if you like:

Again, voting for group 18 is open until Tuesday August 15th at 10:00PM Pacific

