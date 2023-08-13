The August 13th Night Thread

Seems like the place to start for my first (non-emergency) Night Thread is my choice for the greatest movie ever made: Princess Mononoke.

A tale that combines vengeance, empathy, greed and sacrifice in equal measure. Its main antagonist Lady Eboshi is a stand-out character, a compassionate leader whose mistakes are in the service of protecting her town of outcasts.

San is a fiery ball of emotion and energy perfectly encapsulating the struggles of youth finding their place in the world as she evolves into her role as the voice of the forest over the film. And on a personal note I so wanted Moro to be my mom!

Every frame is beautiful, its creatures scary and majestic, its forests breathtaking and haunting. If you haven’t seen it you should really attempt to find time too, even if animation isn’t your thing.

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...