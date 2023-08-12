30 Day Fantasy Challenge Day 12: Avatar: The Last Airbender/Legend of Korra

The month of August has us looking at a pretty exciting area that crosses into a lot of areas of fantasy. There are some specific things throughout it but others that can spread across many mediums and styles to talk about.

Today, we want to talk about the Avatar: The Last Airbender/Legend of Korra! The original series influenced a generation of animation fans and the Legend of Korra property built upon that and moved it forward anew. Who are the best and worst characters of the properties? What episode was your favorite that you can go back and watch? Which one do you skip? Do you dig into the expanded media for it?

Bonus question: Do you like one but not the other series?

Extra bonus question: What should be next?

