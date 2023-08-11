The Weekly Shuffle Thread Takes A Trip to the COAST!

Hello everybody, and welcome to another edition of the Weekly Shuffle Thread, your favorite place to show off your shuffles! It’s summertime, and it’s the time of year that makes you want to pick up a beach chair and head to the coast… so lets celebrate that by making COAST our special word of the day!

Share your favorite songs featuring the word “Coast” in the title of them! But if you’d rather just coast through your shuffle and take it easy, don’t feel left out! You can post any playlist that you’ve been listening to on shuffle this past week. Happy shuffling, and I’ll see you all next time!

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...