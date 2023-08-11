Job Rants Thread – 8/11/2023 – Still Human

Hey, all; Happy and Healthy Friday –

Well, after a week in Faerun it grieves me to say that, in the end I’m still human. But that just means that I’m in good company with all of you! Nothing more need be said beyond that, I think. Just know that, no matter where one might find themselves at any given point, there’s always an open spot at the table with friends.

As ever, have safe and productive rest of the day, safe trip home, if out, and great weekend. And remember. As beautiful as virtual worlds are becoming, nothing beats the real.

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...