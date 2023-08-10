Werewolf 212: The Dark Is Rising — Day One

Rules

Each Day’s header will only contain living and dead players and numbers. Role names and powers will be revealed in full upon a player’s death.

The Dark (Wolves) share a chat. Wild Magic (Others) do not.

Certain powers and win conditions may change during the game for certain players.

Night actions will generally be ordered to maximize successful actions, but standard order is block/jail/heal —> deaths/other.

If a player or faction does not submit a mandatory Night action by the deadline, the Night action will be determined by RNG. Note: I know we all live in different time zones; if the posted Twilight time or Night action deadline will be difficult for you, please just let me know, either on the thread (@forget_it_jake:disqus) or in Discord.

Vote in the Vote Thread (sort by Oldest). Only votes in the Vote Thread will count. You may change or retract your vote until Twilight. Please post nothing but votes in the Vote Thread.

What happens if there’s a tie at Twilight? Let’s find out!

No editing or deleting posts on the Day Threads. Editing in Discord is allowed.

Do not directly quote, copy/paste, or screenshot Discord posts on the game threads.

No game-related talk after Twilight.

Try to post at least three times per game Day.

Role playing is welcome but not required.

Be kind. Critique arguments, not players. Site rules still apply to Werewolf, and sometimes what feels like just part of the game to one player can feel very personal to another player.

Have fun!

