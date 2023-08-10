The Last Coke of the Vampire Night Thread

The Last Voyage of the Demeter opens in theaters this weekend, with literally no hype surrounding it. Seriously. No one seems to be excited for this movie, which is weird since it has a killer pitch behind it: “What if we did Alien on a boat, but with Dracula?” Then again, you need more than just a good idea to sell a film, and reviews for Demeter have been “meh” at best or “holy shit, it’s so fucking boring!” at worst. And normally I don’t put much stock in critics, but the trailer gave me a bit of a “I guess this looks kind of cool? Maybe?” reaction, so hearing it’s underwhelming kind of checks out (at least for me). Too bad.

But it’s August! And if there’s one thing I’m in the mood for in August, it’s Dracula, so how am I going to satisfy my fix for that if I don’t watch the Dracula Goes on Vacation movie? Why, with a Coke commercial, of course! And not just any Coke commercial, but one that might actually non-ironically be better than anything in the And Then There Were None…On the Boat…Because of Dracula film…

Have a fang-tastic night, y’all!

