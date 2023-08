Go for it rock! Yeaaaah!

♫♫Keep on trying! Reach for the top! Believe in yourself! Never ever quit! Give it another try! You know you’re the one!♫♫

♫♫After all is said and done

You’ve never walked, you’ve never run

You’re a winner You got the moves, you know the streets

Break the rules, take the heat

You’re nobody’s fool♫♫

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...