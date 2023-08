I have been meaning to find a Thursday to post this and today is the day!

Today’s Discussion – Best Comics of 2023 (So Far)

In your opinion, what have been the best comics and graphic novels of 2023?

This will help us with the PITS Nominations that will be held later in the year.

What was a first time read that deserves some recognition?

What comics/graphic novels/ manga are you looking forward between August and December?

