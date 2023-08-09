The Weekly Wrestling Thread Gets (Summer)Slammed

SummerSlam was this past weekend and it was a pretty good show. Aside from the lack of Becky Lynch vs. Trish Stratus, Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler putting on a snoozer, and the finish of the Jey Uso and Roman Reigns match. We still got four 10/10 bangers, Brock Lesnar going off-script to show his respect to Cody Rhodes, and, best of all, IYO SKY cashing in.

Best WWE matches of the week:

1. Seth Rollins vs. Finn Balor

2. Gunther vs. Drew McIntyre

3. Bianca Belair vs. Asuka vs. Charlotte Flair

4. Cody Rhodes vs. Brock Lesnar

5. Chad Gable vs. Ricochet vs. Matt Riddle vs. Tommaso Ciampa

6. Cody Rhodes, Seth Rollins, and Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Finn Balor, Damian Priest, and Dominik Mysterio

7. Logan Paul vs. Ricochet

8. Mustafa Ali vs. Axiom

9. Jey Uso vs. Solo Sikoa

10. Dominik Mysterio vs. Dragon Lee

Best AEW matches of the week:

1. Jon Moxley and Claudio Castignoli vs. Chuck Taylor and Trent Beretta

2. CM Punk vs. Ricky Starks

3. Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood vs. Brian Cage and Big Bill

4. Kyle Fletcher and Mark Davis vs. El Hijo del Vikingo and Mark Davis

5. Hikaru Shida vs. Toni Storm

6. Trent Beretta vs. Jon Moxley vs. Penta El Zero Miedo

7. Kris Statlander vs. Mercedes Martinez

8. Kenny Omega, Matt Jackson, and Nick Jackson vs. Jeff Jarrett, Jay Lethal, and Satnam Singh

9. Chris Jericho and Konosuke Takeshita vs. Sammy Guevara and Daniel Garcia

10. Malaki Black, Buddy Matthews, and Brody King vs. Action Andretti, Darius Martin, and Lee Johnson

Overall best match of the week: Will Ospreay vs. El Phantasmo

Worst WWE match of the week:

1. Shayna Baszler vs Ronda Rousey

Worst AEW match of the week:

1. Anna Jay vs. Skye Blue

Feel bad about giving worst matches of the week to two women’s matches but that’s more on WWE and AEW for setting up two matches that had virtually no chance of being good.

