The Book Nook Is Anxious (8/9)

The Book Nook (Wednesday 9th August, 2023)

Welcome to the Book Nook! The weekly thread for all book nerds on The Avocado. This is the place to talk about books you’re currently reading, discuss genres, ask for recommendations, and post serious literary criticism.

This week’s prompt: I couldn’t get WordPress to work properly yesterday, so supermod Snail of the Week came to the rescue and helped me out at the last minute, which is why the thread this week is so generic looking. The situation made me pretty anxious. What books or stories have ratcheted up your anxiety levels?

Posting pictures is fine as long as they are book related, but I would like this thread to continue to be a NO GIF/YouTube/social media embed zone as much as possible. Thanks, and happy commenting!

