Good morning politicadoes! Just a reminder that if you’re reading this, you or someone (or some entire country, or some entire planet) you care about is probably still in danger. So much danger, from forces so powerful, that there’s little else to do on an individual level except laugh, go mad, or organize. Still not sure which one I chose.

Anyway don’t threaten Mayor McSquirrel, and don’t link to Twitter.

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...