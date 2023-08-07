Werewolf: The Dark Is Rising Signups

When the Dark comes rising six shall turn it back;

Three from the circle, three from the track;

Wood, bronze, iron; Water, fire, stone;

Five will return and one go alone.



Iron for the birthday; bronze carried long;

Wood from the burning; stone out of song;

Fire in the candle ring; water from the thaw;

Six signs the circle and the grail gone before.



Fire on the mountain shall find the harp of gold

Played to wake the sleepers, oldest of old.

Power from the Green Witch, lost beneath the sea.

All shall find the Light at last, silver on the tree.

So this one’s going to depend entirely on how many people sign up to play (newcomers are welcome!), but some guaranteed roles are below.

Roles

The Walker — The Walker serves as a Town bodyguard, but if they successfully protect a Townsperson, they will be recruited to the Dark.

The Lady — The Lady can substitute herself in place of a death target, Day or Night.

The Rider — The Rider is Dark but reads Light.



Maggie Barnes — A member of the Dark

Players

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...