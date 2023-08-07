30 Day Fantasy Challenge Day 7: Middle Earth – Lord of the Rings Books & Movies

The month of August has us looking at a pretty exciting area that crosses into a lot of areas of fantasy. There are some specific things throughout it but others that can spread across many mediums and styles to talk about.

Today, we want to talk about the Middle Earth stories and the Lord of the Rings portion in particular. Which are your favorite of the books and movies and what piece in particular was adapted well into film or not?

Bonus question: What unfilmed elements do you wish had been produced?

