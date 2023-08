Hog Wild Pit Bar-B-Q is a chain of restaurants with locations in Kansas, Nebraska, Iowa, and Arizona. There is one in my hometown and one in the town where I live now. They also have one of the top Commercial Jingles Permanently Etched Into My Brain. I couldn’t find the actual commercial, but these guys do a pretty good job of singing the jingle starting at 0:32.

Go Hog Wild Pit Bar-B-Q Hog Wild, git some for you But don’t be late! We close at 8!

