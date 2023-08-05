30 Day Fantasy Challenge Day 5: Cities & Worlds

The month of August has us looking at a pretty exciting area that crosses into a lot of areas of fantasy. There are some specific things throughout it but others that can spread across many mediums and styles to talk about.

Today, we want to talk about the cities and worlds of fantasy, which are pretty damn varied across a lot of mediums. What’s your favorite and least favorite of these and what’s the best representation of them?

Bonus question: What was either the one that had the most wasted potential or something that just showed the absolute least imagination in designing when it could have been so much more?

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...