Friday New Music 8/4

This looks weird in the editor.. lets see, here’s a list taken from Consequence of SOund:

— 1914 – Eschatology of War (Reissue)

— Activity – Spirit in the Room

— Annie Hart – The Weight of a Wave

— Ariana Delawari – I Will Remember

— Atmosphere – Sad Clown Bad Dub 2 (Reissue)

— BAMBII – Infinity Club EP

— Basil Poledouris – Starship Troopers (Vinyl Reissue)

— Bob Marley & The Wailers – Africa Unite

— Brett Young – Across the Sheets

— Candy Claws – Ceres & Calypso In The Deep Time (Vinyl Reissue)

— Cherubs – 2 Ynfynty (Reissue)

— Cherubs – Heroin Man (Reissue)

— Cherubs – Icing (30th Anniversary Edition)

— Chris Farren – Doom Singer

— Cole Gallagher – The Confluence EP

— Computerwife – Computerwife

— Cowboy Junkies – Lay it Down (Vinyl Reissue)

— CRYPTA – Shades of Sorrow

— Current Joys – Love + Pop

— Depeche Mode – Sounds Of The Universe | The 12″ Singles

— Devin Townsend – Devolution #3 – Empath Live in America

— Didirri – Caught in the Act

— Double Wish – Light Split Sparkle (Expanded Edition)

— Emil Amos – Zone Black

— The Front Bottoms – You Are Who You Hang Out With

— General Public – All the Rage (Vinyl Reissue)

— General Public – Hand to Mouth (Vinyl Reissue)

— Girl Ray – Prestige

— Grateful Dead – Dick’s Picks Vol. One—Tampa, Florida 12/19/73

— Henrik Lindstrand – The Transformer Session EP

— High on Fire – The Art of Self Defense (Reissue)

— Holy Wave – Five of Cups

— Homeboy Sandman – Rich

— Jah Wobble (of Public Image Ltd.) – A Brief History of Now

— The Jesus and Mary Chain – Sunset 666

— Joe Hertler & the Rainbow Seekers – Pursuit of Wonder

— Jordi – Sorry I’m Late

— Joshua Ray Walker – What Is It Even?

— Luna – The Days of Our Nights (Vinyl Reissue)

— M.A.G.S – Destroyer

— Mammoth WVH (Wolfgang Van Halen) – Mammoth II

— Miles Kane – One Man Band

— Nathan Micay – To the God Named Dream

— Paradox – Heresy (Vinyl Reissue)

— Pawz One and Preed One – Murals & Mayhem

— Quavo – Rocket Power

— Rachell Bobbitt – Two Bit EP

— Rick Hyde – Lupara

— Robert Jon & The Wreck – Ride Into the Light

— Robert Ouyang Rusli – Problemista (Original Motion Picture Score)

— Skindred – Smile

— Spinners – The Complete Atlantic Singles—The Thom Bell Productions 1972-1979

— Stolen Jars – I Won’t Let Me Down

— Teenage Wrist – Still Love

— TOMORROW X TOGETHER – SWEET

— Trippie Redd – A Lover Letter to You 5

— Tyla Yaweh – Heart Full of Rage 2

— Various Artists – NOW That’s What I Call Music! Vol. 87

— Vince Gill and Paul Franklin – Sweet Memories: The Music of Ray Price & The Cherokee Cowboys

— Vinyl Williams – Aeterna

— Willie Nelson – Teatro (Vinyl Reissue)

— Wilmette – Hyperfocused