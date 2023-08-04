Friday New Music 8/4

Hello!

This looks weird in the editor.. lets see, here’s a list taken from Consequence of SOund:

— 1914 – Eschatology of War (Reissue) — Activity – Spirit in the Room — Annie Hart – The Weight of a Wave — Ariana Delawari – I Will Remember — Atmosphere – Sad Clown Bad Dub 2 (Reissue) — BAMBII – Infinity Club EP — Basil Poledouris – Starship Troopers (Vinyl Reissue) — Bob Marley & The Wailers – Africa Unite — Brett Young – Across the Sheets — Candy Claws – Ceres & Calypso In The Deep Time (Vinyl Reissue) — Cherubs – 2 Ynfynty (Reissue) — Cherubs – Heroin Man (Reissue) — Cherubs – Icing (30th Anniversary Edition) — Chris Farren – Doom Singer — Cole Gallagher – The Confluence EP — Computerwife – Computerwife — Cowboy Junkies – Lay it Down (Vinyl Reissue) — CRYPTA – Shades of Sorrow — Current Joys – Love + Pop — Depeche Mode – Sounds Of The Universe | The 12″ Singles — Devin Townsend – Devolution #3 – Empath Live in America — Didirri – Caught in the Act — Double Wish – Light Split Sparkle (Expanded Edition) — Emil Amos – Zone Black — The Front Bottoms – You Are Who You Hang Out With — General Public – All the Rage (Vinyl Reissue) — General Public – Hand to Mouth (Vinyl Reissue) — Girl Ray – Prestige — Grateful Dead – Dick’s Picks Vol. One—Tampa, Florida 12/19/73 — Henrik Lindstrand – The Transformer Session EP — High on Fire – The Art of Self Defense (Reissue) — Holy Wave – Five of Cups — Homeboy Sandman – Rich — Jah Wobble (of Public Image Ltd.) – A Brief History of Now — The Jesus and Mary Chain – Sunset 666 — Joe Hertler & the Rainbow Seekers – Pursuit of Wonder — Jordi – Sorry I’m Late — Joshua Ray Walker – What Is It Even? — Luna – The Days of Our Nights (Vinyl Reissue) — M.A.G.S – Destroyer — Mammoth WVH (Wolfgang Van Halen) – Mammoth II — Miles Kane – One Man Band — Nathan Micay – To the God Named Dream — Paradox – Heresy (Vinyl Reissue) — Pawz One and Preed One – Murals & Mayhem — Quavo – Rocket Power — Rachell Bobbitt – Two Bit EP — Rick Hyde – Lupara — Robert Jon & The Wreck – Ride Into the Light — Robert Ouyang Rusli – Problemista (Original Motion Picture Score) — Skindred – Smile — Spinners – The Complete Atlantic Singles—The Thom Bell Productions 1972-1979 — Stolen Jars – I Won’t Let Me Down — Teenage Wrist – Still Love — TOMORROW X TOGETHER – SWEET — Trippie Redd – A Lover Letter to You 5 — Tyla Yaweh – Heart Full of Rage 2 — Various Artists – NOW That’s What I Call Music! Vol. 87 — Vince Gill and Paul Franklin – Sweet Memories: The Music of Ray Price & The Cherokee Cowboys — Vinyl Williams – Aeterna — Willie Nelson – Teatro (Vinyl Reissue) — Wilmette – Hyperfocused

